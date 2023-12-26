Rough terrain for FMCG cos amid sluggish rural demand

Coming to profitability, most FMCG companies are expected to clock a year-on-year rise in gross margin in FY24 after two consecutive years of decline. This is largely due to benign raw material costs, with prices for commodities like crude oil falling. Even so, caution is warranted as prices of some agricultural commodities have been on the rise with wheat, and sugar prices increasing 6-7% sequentially in Q3 so far. These impact the raw material baskets of food companies such as Dabur, Nestle India Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}