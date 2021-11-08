Royal Enfield’s realizations boost Eicher Motors’ Q2

Sales have got a boost amid the ongoing festival season. Consumer sentiment has improved and the second half is likely to be better than the first half. Notwithstanding the chip shortage, the management is optimistic about growth. “Near-term uncertainties because of supply chain issues notwithstanding, the recently launched Classic 350 and upcoming products would help expand addressable markets and drive the next phase of growth for RE," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd wrote in a note.