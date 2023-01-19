Royalty hike dulls HUL’s Q3 shine

Note that this arrangement with Unilever, which is proposed to come into effect from February, is for a period of five years. The earlier one was for 10 years. So, the risk of another hike after five years is clearly there, according to Nuvama Research. They also added that even after this hike, HUL’s royalty fees would still be lower than most of its peers such as Nestle India Ltd. To be sure, investors in HUL stock also need to watch the benefits that accrue from Unilever.

