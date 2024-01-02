RR Kabel to ride on industry tailwinds, export opportunity
Summary
- Shares of W&C companies have put up a good show on the bourses. The stock of RR Kabel is up more than 50% from its issue price of ₹1,035 apiece.
The wires & cables (W&C) industry is thriving on the government’s thrust on infrastructure and rural electrification, along with growth in commercial and residential sectors, 5G rollout, and digitization. Increasing demand from consumers to upgrade or replace existing products is an added bonus.