RR Kabel to ride on industry tailwinds, export opportunity

In this backdrop, shares of W&C companies have put up a good show on the bourses. The stock of RR Kabel Ltd (RR), a major player in the segment which listed on 20 September, is up more than 50% from its issue price of ₹1,035 apiece. Sure, the company’s robust September quarter (Q2FY24) profitability released during this time helped the stocks. Ebitda margin rose by 44 basis points sequentially to 7.5% in Q2 helped by the better volume performance of W&C business, which formed 90% of gross segment revenue. The rest comes from the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}