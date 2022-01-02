Runaway equity rally rerun unlikely in 2022

What’s more, corporate earnings may disappoint given the pressure on operating profit margins and the lack of pricing power in some sectors to pass on the burden of cost inflation. Expectations are high, though. “Consensus earnings per share estimate for Nifty for FY23 is at ₹900, which works out to 27-28% three-year CAGR growth—this is something unseen. It remains to be seen how corporate earnings actually pan out, so elevated earnings growth expectations remain a risk for the equity market," Sahil Kapoor, head of products and market strategist, DSP Investment Managers, said. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate.