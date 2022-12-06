Rupee down on dollar outflows

“Another 0.80 ps gone on rupee today as stop losses and a big corporate debt repayment and dollar outflow demand from a foreign bank counter took it down to 82.60 after going to 81 on Friday. The rupee has fallen against all currencies and has been one of the worst performing currencies in these last two days. Dollar index has risen to 105.27 from a low of 104.27," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

