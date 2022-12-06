Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rupee down on dollar outflows

Rupee down on dollar outflows

1 min read . 06 Dec 2022Gopika Gopakumar
Rupee down on dollar outflows

The stronger-than-expected economic data released in the US on Monday also rekindled fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes.

Mumbai

Mumbai

The rupee fell 1% on Tuesday on the back of unwinding of carry trades and corporate dollar demand. The stronger-than-expected economic data released in the US on Monday also rekindled fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes.

The rupee fell 1% on Tuesday on the back of unwinding of carry trades and corporate dollar demand. The stronger-than-expected economic data released in the US on Monday also rekindled fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

After opening at 81.9150 per dollar, the rupee fell to 82.6025, compared to its previous close of 81.7975 on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

MSCI outflows at the beginning of the month and the stop losses getting triggered above 82 led to a further depreciation of the currency and ended the session at day’s low.

USD/INR 1-year forward premiums sank to 1.64%, their lowest since 2010 and down over 300 basis points year-to-date. A decline in the forward premium is making carry trade unviable and also reducing exporter hedging.

“Another 0.80 ps gone on rupee today as stop losses and a big corporate debt repayment and dollar outflow demand from a foreign bank counter took it down to 82.60 after going to 81 on Friday. The rupee has fallen against all currencies and has been one of the worst performing currencies in these last two days. Dollar index has risen to 105.27 from a low of 104.27," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Analysts expect RBI to intervene and look at introducing a buy-sell swap to stem the volatility in the currency

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

“Recently the Indian rupee has been the worst performing currency. It’s trading at a level RBI is uncomfortable. We expect RBI to intervene in the spot market or introduce a $5-10 bn sell buy swap which will inflate forward premia and also protect reserves,’ said Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP