Why the falling rupee remains a worry

Given this, how well Indian firms cope with this pressure would largely depend on their ability to pass on the cost burden due to rupee depreciation. “It is too early to quantify what kind of impact the rupee’s depreciation will have on consensus earnings estimates because while importers may suffer, exporters will benefit from a weaker rupee," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities Ltd. That said, if power and fuel costs remain elevated due to a falling rupee and economic momentum fizzles out, then companies will have to bear that cost, and that could weigh on overall earnings outlook, Jasani added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}