Rupee tantrums: The risk and cost of RBI's approach
Summary
- The RBI may have spent $220 billion from its reserves to defend the rupee over the past two years, according to former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian. But with the currency plummeting against the US dollar since October 2024, the new governor may have to re-evaluate this approach.
The excessive exchange-rate stability of the past two years may have come at huge cost to the economy. For two years the rupee was stable. So stable that the International Monetary Fund reclassified India’s exchange-rate regime to ‘stabilised arrangement’ from ‘floating’ in December 2022.