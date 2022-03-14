Is the rupee’s fall a passing tailwind for IT firms?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian IT cos focus on exports, and a weaker rupee makes their services cost less for global clients
Increase in offshoring due to covid is likely to make benefits from rupee’s fall better
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
One of the fallouts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been the weakness in the Indian rupee. After hitting an all-time low of 76.96 against the US dollar last week, the rupee has depreciated around 1.5% in the last one month.
One of the fallouts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been the weakness in the Indian rupee. After hitting an all-time low of 76.96 against the US dollar last week, the rupee has depreciated around 1.5% in the last one month.
A weaker rupee is being seen as a near-term margin tailwind for the Indian information technology (IT) sector. “We estimate every 1% rupee depreciation against dollar to add 15-25 basis points in margin, ceteris paribus (all else unchanged). This implies higher earnings per share (EPS) benefit to companies with lower margin, typically mid-small-cap IT services companies, and vice versa," said Kumar Rakesh, senior automobile and technology analyst at BNP Paribas India. One basis point is 0.01%. Checks suggest attrition pressures are also easing, he said.
A weaker rupee is being seen as a near-term margin tailwind for the Indian information technology (IT) sector. “We estimate every 1% rupee depreciation against dollar to add 15-25 basis points in margin, ceteris paribus (all else unchanged). This implies higher earnings per share (EPS) benefit to companies with lower margin, typically mid-small-cap IT services companies, and vice versa," said Kumar Rakesh, senior automobile and technology analyst at BNP Paribas India. One basis point is 0.01%. Checks suggest attrition pressures are also easing, he said.
Click on the image to enlarge
Indian IT companies are largely export-oriented and a weaker rupee makes their services cheaper for global clients, making them more competitive. This bodes well for earnings.
“The long-term gains from a lower rupee are difficult to quantify because of price discounts and business investments, but we expect near-term gains for IT services companies, both on operating margins as well as on conversion of earnings into rupee," analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report last week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This time around, the benefit from rupee depreciation is expected to be higher than in the past because of the increased offshoring by global clients after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The delivery cost of a project is estimated to reduce by half or more in some cases in an offshore project compared to an onsite project.
“After the coronavirus outbreak, the sector’s offshoring has increased by 400-500bps. These two factors (weak rupee and higher offshoring) put together mean that IT companies are now better placed to offset margin pressure arising from higher wages and travel cost making a comeback," said Amit Chandra, institutional research analyst (IT), HDFC Securities. A 1% depreciation in the rupee is likely to result in a 2-3% expansion in earnings per share for the industry, according to Chandra.
In recent quarters, the elevated level of attrition, cost of retention, and salary revision expenses have been key concerns for the margin outlook of Indian IT companies. Against this backdrop, the rupee’s fall is a positive margin lever. That said, it may not trigger earnings upgrades for the sector just yet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earnings upgrades will come only if the rupee remains at levels above 78/$ or breaches the psychological mark of 80/$, according to analysts. What also remains to be seen is whether the crisis has weighed on the spending outlook of clients. The trajectory of large deals, the softening of sub-contracting costs, and the commentary on price hikes are other triggers for an upward revision in consensus FY23 earnings estimates.
The Nifty IT index has gained 3.6% since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, though it has declined by 8.7% so far in CY2022. Valuations are expensive. “Large caps are trading at a ~30% premium to their five-year average and in the case of mid caps, the premium to five-year average is 60-70%. Given that the consensus remains optimistic on the sector’s growth, these valuation multiples appear sustainable," Chandra said.
Based on the earnings estimates for FY23, tier-I IT companies are trading at a price-to-earnings (PE) multiples of 20-30 times, while key Tier-II peers are trading above 30 times PE, according to Bloomberg data.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!