Deficit rainfall trips tractor segment, gets auto sector worked up2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Apart from tractors, the auto companies that mainly cater to the demand for entry-level vehicles would also be adversely impacted owing to the weak monsoons.
The progress in the recovery of rural demand this year depends to a good extent on how the monsoon pans out. But rainfall has been subdued in August. This has a significant bearing on the automobile segment, especially the companies that sell vehicles that are more skewed towards the rural economy. Tractors are a case in point.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started