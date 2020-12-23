Improved order flows continue lifting forward prospects and sentiments for Infrastructure companies. Sadbhav Engineering Ltd saw its stock prices gain almost 7% on Tuesday as the company was declared the lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited. The said order for the Surat metro rail project is to boost the company’s forward outlook and growth prospects. The company’s bid for the metro rail projects stood at ₹780 crore. With the order expected to be awarded soon, the forward revenue visibility for the company will improve to about five years. Sadbhav’s order book stood at around Rs9,397crore at the end of September quarter, which was more than 4 times the company’s FY20 revenues.

The order pipeline for the company remains strong too. Having bid for 2 EPC projects, where results are due in the short-run, the order book can grow further. Meanwhile, as the forward prospects improve, the company already had encouraged with its better than expected second-quarter performance with improving the pace of execution. Improved labor availability post the easing of lockdowns and better operating environment encouraged but analysts remain watchful on the working capital situation of the company.

Execution across project sites is picking up sharply with material and labor force availability both reaching pre-covid levels say analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

The management too guidance to analysts for FY21 revenues to be at around ₹2200 crore in FY21 and picking up significantly to ₹3500-3600 crore in FY22 with improvement in operating margins. The analysts though positive on the forward prospects however felt that further prick in the rate of execution holds the key for meeting the guidelines. Analysts at Anand Rathi Research had said that the new guidance is ambitious as means 72% year-on-year growth in the second half. Also, to achieve guidance company would need everything in place at the earliest (Letter of Acceptance or LoA for projects, mobilization advances, lower working-capital cycle and so on).

The analyst’s caution is in the back of challenges faced by the company earlier. The muted awarding of orders, delay in receiving ADs (appointed dates) for projects, environment clearance issues, etc had impacted revenue growth and stretched the working capital cycle too. The said project challenges however have reduced. All projects have now received ADs, receipt of two large orders in the previous quarter and conclusion of asset monetization deal earlier has resulted in significant net debt reduction.

The improved operating environment and rising order book thereby encourage and are driving stock prices too. Nevertheless, the pace of execution pick up remains to be watched for and is crucial for earnings growth catching pace too.

