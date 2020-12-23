The management too guidance to analysts for FY21 revenues to be at around ₹2200 crore in FY21 and picking up significantly to ₹3500-3600 crore in FY22 with improvement in operating margins. The analysts though positive on the forward prospects however felt that further prick in the rate of execution holds the key for meeting the guidelines. Analysts at Anand Rathi Research had said that the new guidance is ambitious as means 72% year-on-year growth in the second half. Also, to achieve guidance company would need everything in place at the earliest (Letter of Acceptance or LoA for projects, mobilization advances, lower working-capital cycle and so on).