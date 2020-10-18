Safe havens TCS, Infosys leave Accenture far behind on valuations

The other factor at play is the lack of decent alternatives in the Indian market. Erstwhile favourites—banking and financial stocks—were shunned by investors over concerns of bad debt. And, in most other industries, revenues and cash flows have fallen sharply. With tech stocks, the drop in revenue has been restricted to low single-digits, giving further weight to the safe haven theory. The fact that Q2 results of TCS and Infosys were ahead of the Street’s expectations has also helped.