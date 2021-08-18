Sagar Cement stock loses steam a day after hitting new high

Dealer channel checks by JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd showed that average cement prices witnessed a decline of 2% month-on-month in July with the onset of monsoons. The moderation in prices was primarily led by decline in eastern India, which saw a month-on-month decline of 5.5% and south where prices fell 3.4% sequentially. At an all-India level, cement prices fell to Rs368/bag in July from Rs376/bag in June. One cement bag weighs 50 kilograms.