How stress in the US healthcare sector could be a booster dose for Sagility

Sagility is using AI to improve efficiency and has already deployed 32 AI use cases across 10 clients. But in healthcare, AI cannot fully replace people due to strict regulations. So, the model is becoming a mix of AI plus human expertise, which suits companies like Sagility. These trends are already visible in the business. Sagility is getting more work from existing clients and is also adding new ones. In fact, 7 out of 12 new clients in FY26 came from the mid- and small-segment, showing that growth is broad-based.