The stock of healthcare-focused solutions and services provider Sagility India Ltd has risen by around 10% in the last two trading sessions. At its recently held Investor Day 2026, management outlined its business strategy and outlook amid US healthcare policy changes and increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the sector.
How stress in the US healthcare sector could be a booster dose for Sagility
SummaryInsurers are outsourcing more work to specialised companies. According to Sagility management, this outsourcing market is growing steadily and there is still a lot of room to grow
The stock of healthcare-focused solutions and services provider Sagility India Ltd has risen by around 10% in the last two trading sessions. At its recently held Investor Day 2026, management outlined its business strategy and outlook amid US healthcare policy changes and increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the sector.
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