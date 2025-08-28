Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  SAIL’s ambitious capacity addition plan faces oversupply risk

SAIL’s ambitious capacity addition plan faces oversupply risk

Ashish Agrawal

In a scenario of oversupply, SAIL could witness a severe earnings dent due to weak profitability.

SAIL wants to reach the production capacity target of 35mtpa (million tonnes per annum) by FY31 from 20mtpa currently.
Gift this article

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) shares are down 11% over the past year, despite efforts to amplify capacity.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) shares are down 11% over the past year, despite efforts to amplify capacity.

In its FY25 annual report released this week, SAIL reiterated reaching the production capacity target of 35mtpa (million tonnes per annum) by FY31 from 20mtpa currently. The plan entails a massive total investment of 1 trillion. Peak spending of 10,000-15,000 crore is expected in FY28-FY29. But a risk to this plan of domestic production oversupply looms, as competitors add substantial capacity.

In its FY25 annual report released this week, SAIL reiterated reaching the production capacity target of 35mtpa (million tonnes per annum) by FY31 from 20mtpa currently. The plan entails a massive total investment of 1 trillion. Peak spending of 10,000-15,000 crore is expected in FY28-FY29. But a risk to this plan of domestic production oversupply looms, as competitors add substantial capacity.

The start to FY26 was unexciting with the management trimming the year’s sales volume guidance to 18.5mt (excluding NMDC Steel sales) from 19.2mt earlier. This is a mere 3% higher than 17.9mt in FY25.

Also Read | Here are two smallcap FMCG stocks that can be added to your watchlist

Analysts at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities note that SAIL is lagging behind its peers in capacity addition, and this could potentially slow its volume growth over the next three to five years. “However, additional volumes from NMDC should support topline, albeit with some margin pressure," added the IDBI report.

SAIL vs peers

SAIL is trailing its peers in some more areas. It faces a significant cost disadvantage. In FY25, employee cost per tonne of production stood at 6,512 against 1,817 for JSW Steel and 3,943 for Tata Steel (India business).

“High fixed employee costs and lower per capita productivity present challenges in staying competitive with leaner and modernized private players," the annual report acknowledged.

In the June quarter (Q1FY26), SAIL’s Ebitda/tonne at 6,206 (excluding NMDC Steel, sold on a fixed trading margin basis) was much lower than JSW Steel’s 11,324. So, in a scenario of oversupply, SAIL’s weak profitability means a severe earnings dent.

SAIL has received some cushion from safeguard duties, which helped net sales realization improve 3% sequentially to 51,700/tonne in Q1FY26. Safeguard duty is an additional tax levied on imports to protect domestic producers when imports surge.

Also Read | Nazara stock tanked after the online gaming ban. Game over or game on?

While prices declined again in Q2 due to the monsoon, H2FY26 is expected to be strong given the recent recommendation of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies to impose final safeguard duty on flat steel for three years. The duty was imposed on an interim basis in April for 200 days.

Also, SAIL derives advantage with captive iron sources accounting for all of its requirements and is developing two additional mines at Taldih and Gua to meet future requirements. This should aid in costs and prevent it from volatility.

Meanwhile, the stock trades FY26 EV/Ebitda of 6.9X, shows Bloomberg data. Successful execution of planned capex to boost volumes is a key monitorable.

Also Read | Govt clamps down on cheap imports—these 2 paper stocks may benefit
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has extensive experience in business research, analysis & writing and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business : Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. Ashish has done his masters in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance. He has considerable understanding of Metals & Mining Industry, Power Sector, Indian and Global Economy. As a part of enterprise risk management team in a leading manufacturing company, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and keep all the risk factors under radar.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.