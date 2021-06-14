SAIL gains from higher steel prices in Q4; the good run to continue

To be sure, investors have taken cognizance of improved business conditions for steel companies and SAIL is not an exception. Small wonder, the stock has risen as much as 165% from its pre-covid highs in January 2020. To that extent, valuations are pricey and suggest near-term upsides may be limited. “Despite likely significant consensus upgrades, we see balanced risk-reward for SAIL as the benefit of higher prices is likely to be lower than peers and cost escalation is impending," said analysts from Edelweiss Securities.

