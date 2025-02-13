SAIL gets a reprieve from domestic demand in Q3 amid lower realization

Due to higher imports, SAIL now projects sales volume at 17.5 million tonnes (mt) in FY25 (17mt in FY24), but lower than projection of 18mt given in Q2 and 19.2mt in Q1. It has lagged in adding capacity and is still going through the three-stage approval process, with groundwork for its 7.5 million tonnes per annum expansion plan expected to start only in H2FY26. The company expects its debt-equity ratio, currently at 0.72x, to remain at 1-1.2x at the peak of expansion.