SAIL share prices rally hits a speed bump

Improved domestic demand and higher regional steel prices led the domestic mills to raise prices. The price hikes of about Rs13,000 a tonne for HRC (Hot Rolled Coils) and rebars prices were seen during the December quarter. With the rising realizations, strong demand is being anticipated to drive the company’s volumes and financial performance significantly. The sales volumes are pegged to grow to 4.42 Million Tonne (MT) during the December quarter from 4.21 MT seen in the previous quarter and 4.09 Million Tonne (MT) seen in the year-ago quarter. The14-15% rise in realizations on sequential and y-o-y basis means that Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects per tonne profitability (Ebitda/tonne) to grow more than four fold to Rs10,055 during Q3FY21 compared with Rs2,439 a tonne seen during Q3FY20.