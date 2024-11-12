SAIL’s growth outlook dims amid lack of near-term capex plans
Summary
- As expansion plans get delayed, earnings visibility appears to be fading amid rising competition and sluggish demand.
Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) have dropped around 6% since the company reported weak September quarter (Q2FY25) results on Thursday. A downward revision in the FY25 sales volume guidance has likely added to the negative sentiment. The stock is now down 34% from its 52-week high of ₹175.35 on 22 May.