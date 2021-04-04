SAIL’s volumes, deleveraging give its investors a boost of confidence

SAIL has a higher cost structure compared to peers. Ergo, improving realization benefits the company, according to analysts. The company had reported an operating loss for the June quarter but has seen a quick turnaround since then. It had reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) per tonne of ₹12,241 during the December quarter. Analysts expect this to improve to ₹15,000 for the March quarter. “Given a strong steel cycle, we expect realization to remain high in the medium term, which, coupled with an inefficient cost structure (higher conversion cost), should provide disproportionate margin gains to SAIL," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}