Salman Khan cameo, better cost control helps Emami report record margins in Q3

Indeed, in the domestic brand wise performance, Emami’s male grooming range grew by 5%. Note that this segment had declined by 51% for the half year-ending September. To be sure, revenue contribution of this segment is still relatively small, said analysts. For the December quarter, healthcare range grew by 38%, BoroPlus grew by 21%, Kesh King grew by 16%, pain management range grew by 12% and 7 Oils in One grew by 32%. On the other hand, the Navratna range declined by 12%.

