Samvardhana Motherson’s growth play: From autos to electronics and aerospace
After missing past revenue targets, Samvardhana Motherson is betting big on aerospace, consumer electronics and vertical integration to transform growth and profitability by 2030.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd laid out its ambitious Vision 2030 at its 5 September analyst meet. After clocking $25.7 billion in revenues in FY25, well short of its $36 billion aim, the company is now targeting $108 billion in revenues and a 40% return on capital employed (RoCE), up from 18.4% in FY25, by the end of the decade.