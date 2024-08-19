For instance, having companies from 10 different sectors in your portfolio might seem diversified, but if they all share the same style—like being growth-oriented with high ROIC (return on invested capital)—you're not truly diversified. It’s like owning the same stock 10 times, just from various sectors. I learned this the hard way when a market correction from January 2022 to March 2023 caused a 15% decline in our portfolio, as all these similar companies suffered simultaneously. This triggered a bout of introspection in Marcellus and the result of which is that today our portfolios are diversified not just across sectors but also across different types of companies. For instance, Narayana Health is an emerging player in healthcare with ROCEs in the mid-20s, whilst Tube Investments is on its way to becoming an industrial powerhouse with ROCEs in the high teens.