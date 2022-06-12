Savers  financed  10-yr high  corporates profits

After staying flat between FY20 and FY21, companies’ net sales jumped by around 25.6% as post-covid demand picked up. How did the 25.6% rise in sales lead to a 69% jump in profit? Primarily, the overall expenditure went up by 21.7%, at a rate lower than the overall growth in sales. This clearly added to the profit. Thanks to inflation, raw material costs went up by 46.4%. Nonetheless, the salaries and wages grew by just 11%. There can possibly be three reasons for this. One is that increments of salaried employees have been lower than the increase in sales and productivity. Second, companies have managed to control the wages growth of contract workers. Third, the Indian industry has been plagued by low capacity utilization for a while. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), capacity utilization in the December quarter, the latest data available, stood at 72.4%. This means companies can produce more without necessarily having to recruit more people.

