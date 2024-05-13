SBI: A balance of performance and valuation
Summary
- Apart from loan growth, the focus is on sustaining NIM at the current level and the correction of a bloated cost-to-income ratio more through increasing income rather than cutting costs.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has achieved what most public sector undertakings (PSUs) would envy in any sector—to beat their top four largest private sector peers in terms of achieving higher RoE (return on equity). The most prominent feature of SBI’s FY24 results is its RoE of 20.3%, ahead of peers.