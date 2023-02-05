SBI calms the seas with Q3 beat
SBI’s December quarter (Q3FY23) performance was robust on many counts. Net profit increased by about 68% year-on-year to ₹14,205 crore, beating analysts’ expectations.
Public sector lender State Bank of India’s (SBI) December quarter (Q3FY23) performance was robust on many counts. Net profit increased by about 68% year-on-year to ₹14,205 crore, beating analysts’ expectations meaningfully.Profitability was boosted by strong net interest income growth (NII) and continued sequential improvement in net interest margin (NIM). NII, a crucial parameter for banks, was up 24%, aided by strong credit growth momentum. The bank also saw a reversal of earlier mark-to-market losses.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more