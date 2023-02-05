SBI calms the seas with Q3 beat

“There were concerns that the exposure of SBI, one of the largest banks, to the group could be the highest amongst all banks," said Nikhil Shah, research analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. Even so, SBI’s provisioning is in good state and the clarification from the bank helped ease the concerns, for now, Shah added. Since the release of the Hindenburg Research report on Adani group on 24 January, the SBI stock has fallen by 8.4%. Mona Khetan, VP, Institutional Equity Research, BFSI, Dolat Capital Market said, “The current situation is still evolving and news on the group could result in volatility in SBI’s stock price." On Friday, ahead of its Q3 results, SBI’s shares closed 3% higher.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}