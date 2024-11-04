Markets
SBI Card: Puzzling investors’ fancy for cards biz
Summary
- High credit cost for four successive quarters and the fall in fee and other revenue are major challenges for SBI Card
The September quarter results of SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd may be rather forgettable, but the stock still trades at the levels seen after June quarter earnings were announced.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more