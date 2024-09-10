SBI Card: Competition from personal loans a drag on interest spreads
Summary
- Card companies are facing increased competition from unsecured personal loans priced at 15-20% versus credit card interest rates of 30%-35% on dues carried forward. SBI Card may thus find it hard to meet analysts’ expectations and justify its valuation.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd’s shares are up about 10% so far in September. While there is general optimism about wholesale funding costs peaking for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), SBI Card got an additional boost from a rating upgrade from ‘sell’ to ‘buy’ by Goldman Sachs. The brokerage firm raised the stock’s target price from ₹652 to ₹913, citing an expected pickup in loan growth from FY26 and an improvement in credit costs from the September quarter (Q2FY25). SBI Card shares now trade close to ₹800.