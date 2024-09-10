SBI Card: Competition from personal loans a drag on interest spreads

On credit costs, there is no clear indication so far that delinquencies have started trending lower. In its Q1FY25 commentary, management pointed out that delinquencies are shifting across segments with no identifiable cohort. Accounts that performed well over the past four to five years are now becoming delinquent, and recoveries are rare. Defaults are seen across various employment types and city tiers, and appear to result from customers' inability to pay. Thus, an immediate positive change in the next couple of quarters seems difficult.