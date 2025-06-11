Rally in SBI Card may have priced in improved outlook

Now, with the RBI having cut the repo rate by 100 basis points since February, SBI Card stands to benefit. Its average borrowings stood at around ₹41,500 crore, based on the average of FY24 and FY25. Assuming a conservative estimate of 75 bps as benefit from lower interest cost, the company could see a ₹300 crore boost to earnings before tax (EBT) annually. That is a significant amount, considering EBT for FY25 was ₹2,580 crore. However, the entire benefit may not materialize in FY26, given the usual lag in rate transmission.