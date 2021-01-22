SBI Card shows asset quality turnaround in Q3 but investors need to watch growth

Even as Indians may be paying back their equated monthly instalments regularly, they are swiping cards less frequently than before. Card spends grew by a tepid 8% for the December quarter. Granted, they are back to pre-pandemic levels but for the lender to improve its profitability, coming back to its high growth path is necessary. Recall that this quarter was expected to give a big boost due to the festival season. For the lender, that does not seem to have happened in a big way. Large discretionary spends are still restricted to consumer durable purchases with travel and entertainment showing a sharp drop. This is bound to weigh on growth for the lender. For now, the lender’s performance on asset quality is likely to keep investor sentiment favourable.