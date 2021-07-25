SBI Cards experiences pressure on spends, but asset quality is a relief

Note that April and May witnessed regional restrictions across most states in the country in the wake of the second wave of covid-19. SBI Cards was able to claw back to growth once the regional restrictions began to be eased across states. Nevertheless, the second wave seems to have taken a toll on growth with average spends coming down. The company hopes to see recovery in spends in the coming months as restrictions ease further.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}