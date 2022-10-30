The long road to SBI Cards’ recovery2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 12:27 AM IST
Given the rapid pace of digital adoption, the credit card industry would see higher growth and profitability
The Q2FY23 earnings performance of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd was unimpressive, led by a subdued net interest margin (NIM) and an unfavourable revolver mix. Card service providers benefit when more users ‘revolve’ their credit, or pay some of their outstandings in the next billing period, rather than pay up all at one go. The stock fell 5.58% on Friday.