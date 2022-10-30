The long road to SBI Cards’ recovery

The stock may also be losing favour because of availability of bank stocks at relatively attractive valuations. Valuations of public, regional, and tier-2 private banks have seen a sharp recovery given the recovery in return on equity, led by lower credit costs and the convergence in loan growth with frontline banks, said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 28 October. “We have seen this underperformance in some of the most expensive stocks with similar characteristics as well, such as HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance," said the Kotak report.