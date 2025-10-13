SBI Cards: Not much cheer from risk weight reduction; grip on bad debts key
The more pressing concern driving its poor stock performance and soaring credit costs remains the persistent problem of high delinquencies.
SBI Cards and Payment Services is seen as a potential beneficiary of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised risk weight-based capital adequacy norms. A draft circular in this regard was released on Tuesday. In reaction, SBI Cards rose intraday on Wednesday. The proposed rules aim to reduce capital requirements for all credit card issuers.