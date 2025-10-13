Shadow of bad debt

Additionally, the financial performance of SBI Cards and its share price returns have both been inconsistent. In 2025, the stock is up 40% but consistency is missing. Barring intermittent peaks, it has delivered returns of less than 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since its public issue at755 in March 2020, based on its current price of921.75. Poor stock returns are the outcome of a high bad debt problem taking a toll on profitability. From Q2 FY24 to Q1 FY26, the gross credit cost as a percentage of loans has been steadily rising sequentially, from 6.7% to 9.6%, with the exception of Q4 FY25. Additionally, recoveries from past dues are not robust, as net credit costs also increased from 5.5% to 8.5% sequentially during the same period, except in Q4 FY25. So, SBI needs to keep delinquencies in check. After all, cardholders are choosing to default rather than revolving, i.e., rolling over the dues by paying only the minimum amount.