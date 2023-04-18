SBI Cards’ spends in Mar promising; rising competition a worry1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows spends on SBI Cards rose by 12% sequentially and 21% year-on-year in March.
Industry credit card spends scaled a record high of ₹1.4 trillion in March, rising sequentially and rebounding from a decline in February. The trend is heartening for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows spends on SBI Cards rose by 12% sequentially and 21% year-on-year in March. Jefferies India analysts noted that this was broadly in line with their estimates. “Spend share dipped 63bps month-on-month led by lower online spends. It is unclear if the fall in spend share is due to lower retail or corporate spends," they wrote in a 17 April report.
