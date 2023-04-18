SBI Cards’ spends in Mar promising; rising competition a worry

Meanwhile, shares of SBI Cards have fallen by 5% over the past one year. A main worry for the stock has been a slowdown in the revolver mix. When customers ‘revolve’ their payment to the next billing period instead of paying it all upfront, it benefits the company. With a slowdown in this segment, SBI Cards’ net interest margin (NIM) has come under pressure. As such, higher cost of funds is expected to add to the pressure on NIMs ahead. In FY24, investors should watch if NIMs bottom out. “Margin pressure should peak out in H1FY24 with rates nearing a peak and revolver mix near a bottom," said Jefferies. Additionally, any change regarding RBI’s stance on merchant discount rate acts as an overhang on the stock. Though the impact will be felt across all card issuers, the stock of SBI Cards has fallen 25% since its 52-week high in August last year. Shweta Daptardar, analyst at Elara Securities (India) points out, “Time correction, the pandemic, increased competition, and change in consumer behaviour & regulations have been captured into its valuation wherein the six-year median return on equity of 28% and P/ABV (price to adjusted book value) of 11-12x fell to 23% and 8x in FY22, respectively."

