SBI clings to hope of recovery as Q1 gives some relief on stress

Here SBI’s confidence comes through. Retail loans grew by 16% year-on-year, helped by a low base as last year’s June quarter was hit by the nationwide lockdown. Khara believes that retail and especially home loans would keep the bank in good stead. SBI has been most aggressive in home loans with the portfolio growing at 3-4 times the pace of the overall loan book. The bad loan ratio of home loans was 1.39% in the June quarter, higher than the overall ratio for the retail portfolio. What’s more is that half of SBI’s home loan book is to self-employed borrowers. Self-employed borrowers, some also promoters of small and medium enterprises (SME), have been the biggest source of distress for banks in the pandemic. Khara’s conviction to keep up the pace of disbursement here seems unwarranted. The fact that much of the new stress emerges from SME does not help SBI either.