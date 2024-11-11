SBI’s core performance soft in Q2FY25

Meanwhile, SBI seems to be making efforts to grow loans by waiving some of the processing fees to beat the competition. This could possibly explain the 17% drop in loan processing charges even as loan growth stood at about 15%. Notably, core fee income was up almost 5% last quarter to ₹6,834 crore. Provisions for bad loans doubled y-o-y to ₹3,631 crore. Still, reported net profit was up 28% to ₹18,332 crore. This was made possible by doubling of non-core other income to ₹8,437 crore, which includes treasury gains that were up 130% to ₹4,641 crore, and recoveries from fully written off accounts.