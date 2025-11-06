SBI and HDFC Bank’s asset growth rates are converging. Will the valuation gap follow suit?
State Bank of India reported a 25% year-on-year growth in fee income for Q2 FY26, surpassing private sector banks. Core net income growth of 6% was offset by rising operating expenses. SBI's improving asset quality and lower P/E ratio may attract investor interest compared to HDFC Bank.
State Bank of India’s fee income growth Q2 of FY26 stands out as the best even among all the leading private sector banks that do well on this parameter. SBI’s fee income grew 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹8,574 crore, much higher than the second-best growth of 10% posted by ICICI Bank.