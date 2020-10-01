SBI, HDFC Bank bring festive offers but worst is yet to come on credit growth

There are several factors working against a revival in credit growth. The growth in bank credit in the past few years was mainly led by retail, specifically discretionary spending. The pandemic has made Indians cut back on their spending and lockdowns ensured that they couldn’t spend at all for a few months. This led to a phenomenal drop in retail loan growth. The share of retail loans in incremental disbursals in the first five months of this year was a mere 3.35% from as much as 100% before the pandemic, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. As such retail loan growth has decelerated to 11% in August from as much as 17% before the pandemic. But what is more worrying is that in August, retail loans shrank by ₹36,000 crore. Clearly, unlocking the economy hasn’t resulted in Indians increasing their spending. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at SBI believes this spells trouble. “Our bottom up approach suggests that deposit and credit growth during the current Unlock 4 regime witnessed large declines, with the maximum decline in savings bank deposits and even bank advances happening in Unlock 4 across all lockdown and unlock phases," he wrote in a note.