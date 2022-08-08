SBI investors still hopeful despite an unimpressive Q1

Sharing the optimism, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said the bank has navigated the first quarter, which usually has the highest slippages, exceptionally well. “Loan growth has recovered, costs are under control and provisions are likely to head even lower, positioning the bank well to deliver >15% RoE in the medium term," the brokerage house said in a report on 7 August. RoE is short for return on equity.