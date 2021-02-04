SBI leaves pandemic behind with drop in stress, sanguine growth outlook

India’s largest lender State Bank of India showed a rare conviction among confident peers over ramping up lending to the economy even as it surprised investors by a more robust asset quality performance for the December quarter.

SBI is not just armed and ready but also confident that companies and individuals would come forward to borrow from it in the next year at a faster rate. “We can expect double digit credit growth from second quarter of next year," said chairman Dinesh Khara, indicating that the growth would be broad based. For FY21 the bank expects a sober 7% growth, though.

Khara gets his confidence from two places. One is the recovery in the economy. Business activity has picked as high frequency data have shown, and Khara said that even small businesses have drawn 50% of their sanctioned limits.

SBI sees its corporate book growing faster than now although companies are more willing to get the bank as an investor in their bonds than a lender. Even for the December quarter, the corporate loan book grew just 2%, but if SBI’s purchases of corporate bonds and commercial papers were added, the expansion in its corporate exposure would jump to 11%. To be sure, this is driven by companies’ preference for bonds given ultra-low yields as against stickier interest rates on loans. The bank expects this trend to continue.

That does not mean that stress won’t rear its head. But it won’t be close to the unmanageable pile of bad assets SBI had amassed in the previous years. In the December quarter, adjusting for the judicial standstill on asset recognition, SBI reported a gross bad loan ratio of 5.44%, a sequential drop. That shows that stress has reduced rather than increased. True, the lender’s SMA 2 (special mention accounts) pile showed a jump to ₹17,946 crore and it will end up restructuring at least ₹18,000 crore worth of loans. Note that large corporate loans still have a lion’s share in stressed assets. Even so, Khara stood by the earlier guidance of limiting slippages to ₹60,000 crore for the second half of FY21. That brings to the second place from where SBI gets its confidence: bad bank.

The government has announced that it would set up a bad bank on the asset reconstruction company (ARC) structure and help banks to transfer their bad assets, freeing up capital for growth. While SBI has not stated how much of its bad asset it would eventually end up giving to the new bad bank, the management was sure that the move would bring a big relief.

Meanwhile, with provision coverage ratio at 86% the bank does not expect incremental provisioning to increase. That means the lender’s profits would only show an upward trend from next quarter onwards. As such, net profit for December quarter beat estimates and SBI’s investors drove up its shares over 6% on Thursday. Covid-19 may still be around, but in SBI’s balance sheet, the pandemic has all but vanished.

