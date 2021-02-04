SBI leaves pandemic behind with drop in stress, sanguine growth outlook

That does not mean that stress won’t rear its head. But it won’t be close to the unmanageable pile of bad assets SBI had amassed in the previous years. In the December quarter, adjusting for the judicial standstill on asset recognition, SBI reported a gross bad loan ratio of 5.44%, a sequential drop. That shows that stress has reduced rather than increased. True, the lender’s SMA 2 (special mention accounts) pile showed a jump to ₹17,946 crore and it will end up restructuring at least ₹18,000 crore worth of loans. Note that large corporate loans still have a lion’s share in stressed assets. Even so, Khara stood by the earlier guidance of limiting slippages to ₹60,000 crore for the second half of FY21. That brings to the second place from where SBI gets its confidence: bad bank.