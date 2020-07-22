SBI Life and HDFC Life show lockdown hit in Q1, ICICI Prulife fares better

The weak first quarter show from India’s private sector life insurance companies was on expected lines as lockdown made premium collections challenging as well as hit product sales.

All three life insurers saw their value of new business plummet as the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown crippled sales and premium collections.

The largest private insurer, SBI Life reported a 29% fall in its value of new business while the most valuable HDFC Life reported an even steeper 43% fall.

Business growth in terms of annualised premium equivalent (APE) dropped sharply for the insurers with ICICI Prulife reporting the sharpest fall of 44%.

While business growth is crucial for insurers, another way an insurance company can protect its earnings in the wake of low growth is pricing. Here is where SBI Life showed some weakness. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd noted that the benefit from increased protection plan sales were offset by the fall in rates in the guaranteed return products. Even HDFC Life has increased exposure to guaranteed products, the 25% share in APE being highest among peers. On the other hand ICICI Prulife has reported a decrease in guaranteed products’ share.

While insurers have focused on pushing protection plans, the share of these products have fallen. For HDFC Life, only 13.6% of its new business came from protection plans, a sharp fall from 25.8% share a year ago. The share of protection for SBI Life was down to 10% from 14% a year ago.

Hence, life insurers reported contraction in their value of new business margins. SBI Life’s VNB margin contracted by a massive 126 basis points while that of HDFC Life eroded by 27 bps. ICICI Prulife reported an improvement of 61 bps in margins.

A raging pandemic would make Indians more sensitive to health and life insurance. Ergo, analysts expect business to recover for insurers.

Post the removal of the national lockdown, life insurers have seen a bounce back in collections. But regional lockdowns have posed a new challenge. Perhaps the uncertainty due to them has made investors jittery. Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Ltd fell more than 2% today while that of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd saw a smaller drop of less than 1%.

