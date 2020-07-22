SBI Life and HDFC Life show lockdown hit in Q1, ICICI Prulife fares better

While business growth is crucial for insurers, another way an insurance company can protect its earnings in the wake of low growth is pricing. Here is where SBI Life showed some weakness. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd noted that the benefit from increased protection plan sales were offset by the fall in rates in the guaranteed return products. Even HDFC Life has increased exposure to guaranteed products, the 25% share in APE being highest among peers. On the other hand ICICI Prulife has reported a decrease in guaranteed products’ share.